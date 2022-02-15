Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Update

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,300 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the January 15th total of 254,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In related news, CEO Ann Marie Sastry purchased 38,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $50,135.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 81,271 shares of company stock worth $99,325. Insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amesite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amesite by 100.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 21,543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amesite during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amesite by 1,161.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 364,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.
About Amesite
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
