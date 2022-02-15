Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Update

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,300 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the January 15th total of 254,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Ann Marie Sastry purchased 38,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $50,135.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 81,271 shares of company stock worth $99,325. Insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amesite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amesite by 100.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 21,543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amesite during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amesite by 1,161.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 364,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

AMST opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01. Amesite has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

