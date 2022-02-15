Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Amkor Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.650 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.45-$0.65 EPS.

AMKR traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,689. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.85%.

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $123,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,375 shares of company stock worth $1,514,275. 58.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Amkor Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amkor Technology by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 878,500 shares during the period. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

