AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Issues Earnings Results

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. AMMO had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%.

Shares of AMMO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,084,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,678. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $534.12 million, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of -0.61. AMMO has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AMMO by 89.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AMMO by 59.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AMMO by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in AMMO during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AMMO by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 24,541 shares in the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

