AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $100.17 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.65.

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

