Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.590-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.69 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $76.73. The stock had a trading volume of 51,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,470. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.92.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amphenol stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

