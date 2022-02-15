Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $696,224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $386,491,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,182,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Analog Devices stock opened at $153.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

