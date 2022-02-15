Analysts Anticipate Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. Crown ElectroKinetics posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crown ElectroKinetics.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRKN. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRKN opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.86.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.