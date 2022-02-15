Analysts Anticipate eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Post $0.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. eBay posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

In related news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,674 shares of company stock worth $557,894. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $59.61. 154,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,590. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

