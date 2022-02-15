Analysts Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $249.48 Million

Brokerages expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report $249.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.32 million to $257.22 million. eHealth posted sales of $293.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $544.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $535.01 million to $551.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $581.00 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $638.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eHealth.

EHTH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 205.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 774,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,508. The company has a market capitalization of $403.47 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. eHealth has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $78.00.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

