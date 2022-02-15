Analysts Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. First Bank reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

FRBA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.30. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Bank has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Bank by 106.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 72.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in First Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

