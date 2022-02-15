Analysts Anticipate GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 58.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 136,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 50,370 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

GHG stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 49,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,268. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $566.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is 132.50%.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.