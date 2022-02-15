Analysts Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to report $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.32. Kohl’s reported earnings of $2.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.
KSS stock opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
