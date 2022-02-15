Analysts Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.87. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 45.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $93.26.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.
