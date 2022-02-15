Analysts Expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to announce ($1.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($1.27). Carnival Co. & reported earnings per share of ($1.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

NYSE:CCL traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 489,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,736,973. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,239,000 after buying an additional 313,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,113,000 after buying an additional 1,462,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,677,000 after buying an additional 399,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after buying an additional 2,042,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,895,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,396,000 after buying an additional 101,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

