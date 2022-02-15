Analysts Expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Five9 reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five9.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.84.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,122. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $136.63. The company had a trading volume of 36,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,159. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -163.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.63 and a 200-day moving average of $153.45. Five9 has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

