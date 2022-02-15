Analysts Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report sales of $5.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.62 billion and the lowest is $5.39 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $18.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $19.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.49 billion to $20.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

Shares of JLL traded down $7.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,554. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $148.56 and a twelve month high of $275.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

