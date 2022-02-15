Analysts Expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.
On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.
NXRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.
Shares of NXRT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.54. The stock had a trading volume of 148,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,881. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.25.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
