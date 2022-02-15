Analysts Expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). Sequans Communications reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

SQNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sequans Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE SQNS traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,638. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $648.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

