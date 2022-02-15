Analysts Issue Forecasts for Flowers Foods, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flowers Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

FLO stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $29.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth about $57,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

