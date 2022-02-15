Analysts Offer Predictions for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a research report issued on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

AEIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $82.28 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.79 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,915,000 after purchasing an additional 589,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $61,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,530,000 after acquiring an additional 481,861 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $24,261,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $11,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

