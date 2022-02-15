Analysts Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) PT at $84.55

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

