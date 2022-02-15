Analysts Set Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target at $47.29

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $43.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.50, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

