Analysts Set II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Target Price at $87.21

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.64. The company had a trading volume of 57,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $93.42.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $951,270. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter worth about $4,576,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in II-VI by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in II-VI by 7.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in II-VI by 32.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.