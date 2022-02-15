Analysts Set NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) PT at $10.50

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

DNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in NOW by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 308,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 82,552 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in NOW by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in NOW by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 689,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NOW by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after acquiring an additional 70,905 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.84. NOW has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $11.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

