Analysts Set SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target at $10.83

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

SLQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 71.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,908 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,061,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 20.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,850 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $2.82 on Friday. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $462.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

