Analysts Set Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target at $190.90

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.90.

SWDBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 190 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

