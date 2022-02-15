Analysts Set Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target at $190.90

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.90.
SWDBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 190 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33.
About Swedbank AB (publ)
Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.