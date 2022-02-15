Analysts Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Target Price at $56.76

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.76.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Get XPeng alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in XPeng by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPeng has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 7.46.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.