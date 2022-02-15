Analyzing Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Axtel alerts:

93.9% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Vonage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Axtel and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axtel N/A N/A N/A Vonage -1.19% 6.56% 2.86%

Volatility & Risk

Axtel has a beta of -0.88, meaning that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Axtel and Vonage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axtel 0 0 0 0 N/A Vonage 0 13 1 0 2.07

Vonage has a consensus target price of $18.56, suggesting a potential downside of 10.75%. Given Vonage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vonage is more favorable than Axtel.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axtel and Vonage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axtel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vonage $1.25 billion 4.23 -$36.21 million ($0.07) -296.96

Axtel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vonage.

Summary

Vonage beats Axtel on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axtel

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services. The company also offers data transmission services, Internet, virtual private networks, private lines, dedicated Internet, and Ethernet services; and information technology services, such as system integration, data centers, security and cloud, and other services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza GarcÃ­a, Mexico. Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a subsidiary of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network. The Consumer segment offers UCaaS services and features, via a single identity. The company was founded by Jeffrey Adam Citron on May 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.