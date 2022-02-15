Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni Sells 30,000 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,672,854.86.

On Friday, December 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $1,393,500.00.

PLAN opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

