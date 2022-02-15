Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni Sells 30,000 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,672,854.86.
- On Friday, December 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $1,393,500.00.
PLAN opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.85.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anaplan Company Profile
Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anaplan (PLAN)
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.