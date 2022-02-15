Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 945 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS opened at $213.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.59 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.18.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.