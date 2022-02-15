Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 1,684 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXUS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.80.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

