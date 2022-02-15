Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 61,386 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,386 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of American Vanguard worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 95,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of AVD opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $460.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.27%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

