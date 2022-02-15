Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,217 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of The Pennant Group worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $448.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

