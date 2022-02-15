Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 49,275 Shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.60% of BGSF worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BGSF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BGSF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BGSF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 29,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BGSF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGSF. StockNews.com began coverage on BGSF in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

BGSF stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. BGSF, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $146.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

