Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 61,386 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 193.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,386 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of American Vanguard worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVD. Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 95,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVD. TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

NYSE AVD opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $460.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.86. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.