Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,381,000 after buying an additional 657,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,685,000 after acquiring an additional 308,383 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,129,000 after buying an additional 318,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,007,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,033,000 after acquiring an additional 139,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,163 shares of company stock worth $10,056,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

