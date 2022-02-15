Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 16,217 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,217 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of The Pennant Group worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 270.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

PNTG stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $448.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 2.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.