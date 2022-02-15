Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of ADRZY stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Andritz has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

