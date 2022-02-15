Anglo American’s (AAL) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,200 ($43.30) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAL. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.42) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.87) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.36) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.13) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.21) to GBX 2,900 ($39.24) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,352.22 ($45.36).

AAL stock opened at GBX 3,599.50 ($48.71) on Monday. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,350 ($31.80) and a one year high of GBX 3,625 ($49.05). The stock has a market cap of £48.20 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,205 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,014.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,271.54).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

