Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Up 93.6% in January

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 93.6% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.