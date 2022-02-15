ANON Trading Up 32% This Week (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 59.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a total market cap of $230,535.29 and approximately $33.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ANON has traded up 32% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001883 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00044959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

