AnRKey X ($ANRX) Market Cap Reaches $10.40 Million

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. AnRKey X has a market cap of $10.40 million and $171,548.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AnRKey X has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001884 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043940 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.09 or 0.06873425 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,641.15 or 1.00096295 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00048890 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00048719 BTC.
- Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006255 BTC.
About AnRKey X
AnRKey X Coin Trading
