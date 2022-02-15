Anyswap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24.73 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Anyswap has a market cap of $364.90 million and approximately $24.73 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $19.58 or 0.00045956 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00043976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.80 or 0.06870550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,578.71 or 0.99951962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00048697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00048791 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

