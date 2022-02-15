ApeSwap Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $47.70 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.70 million and $1.02 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00044720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.49 or 0.07031433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,182.31 or 0.99876540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00048449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00049065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002916 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 95,422,762 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

