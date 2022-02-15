Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Shares Sold by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $1,964,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 41.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,112,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 326,301 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APSG opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

