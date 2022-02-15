Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.
AGTC stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $105.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGTC. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.
