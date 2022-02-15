Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

AGTC stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $105.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGTC. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 31,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 31.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 70,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 112.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 25,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

