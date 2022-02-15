AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppLovin Corporation provides technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. AppLovin Corporation is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cannonball Research began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.73.

AppLovin stock opened at $70.96 on Monday. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 31,381 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $3,339,879.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $8,051,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,740,293 shares of company stock worth $706,244,930. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

