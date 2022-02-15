AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

APP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.73.

NYSE APP opened at $70.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $116.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.35.

In related news, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $8,051,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,740,293 shares of company stock valued at $706,244,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

