AptarGroup (ATR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $112.37 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.41.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 103.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after buying an additional 55,290 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AptarGroup Company Profile
AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.
