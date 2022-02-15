Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $11.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by ($0.98), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Arch Resources stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.10. The stock had a trading volume of 23,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,754. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average is $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 112.14 and a beta of 0.91. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $115.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

